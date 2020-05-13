Cebu Pacific rolling out ‘contactless flights’

As part of its preparation to fly again in the near future and to ensure the safety of passengers and staff during COVID-19, Cebu Pacific (CEB) will be rolling out measures for contactless flights, for those with an essential or immediate need to travel.

Safety on ground

All CEB ground staff will be required to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) while on duty. Self-check in kiosks, check-in and bag drop counters, as well as shuttle busses will undergo frequent cleaning and disinfection procedures to ensure a clean environment. Alcohol-based hand sanitiser will also be stationed at CEB passenger areas for guest and staff use.

Self-check in and no-touch boarding

Prior to their flight, passengers are strongly advised to check-in online for faster processing and reduced human interaction. Travellers will also be expected to come to the airport at least two hours earlier as check-in counters will be closed 60 minutes before their flights. When carrying more than two luggage, only one representative should be at the bag drop counters. Upon boarding, passengers will be required to hold out their boarding passes with the barcode facing the airline staff, for contactless scanning.

Rapid crew testing before flights

As part of CEB’s commitment to protect its staff, pilots and cabin crew members will undergo rapid antibody testing to ensure that they are healthy and in top condition before their flights. PPEs and face masks will be distributed to all pilot and cabin crew members to be worn during duty. Gloves will be worn by crew members when servicing passengers, and disinfectants will be used to clean the aisles and seats in the cabin. Operating crew cleared for flights will also be given PPEs and will be trained to assist and isolate guests on board, as needed.

Keeping cabin air clean and safe

The airline’s fleet of Airbus jets are equipped with leading High-Efficiency Particulate Arrestor (HEPA) filters with 99.9% efficiency to trap and kill off live bacteria and viruses trapped by the filter media. On average, the air inside the cabin is also changed every three minutes to maintain fresh and clean air.

Intensified aircraft cleaning measures

Along with maintaining clean and safe air circulation in the cabin, CEB will implement procedures approved by the Bureau of Quarantine and World Health Organisation and thoroughly disinfect aircrafts daily. These procedures include misting of the cabin using a disinfectant approved for Airbus jets, as well as regular sanitation of all surfaces inside lavatories – from walls, sink, mirror, knobs, toilet bowl and floors in between flights. All lavatories will also be sanitised every 30 minutes during a flight.

