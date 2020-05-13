Post-COVID-19 travel: Will Americans hit the road on Day One?
More than one in four U.S. adults say travel is among the activities they are excited to return to when experts sound the all clear on COVID-19 restrictions. But will they be ready to go on Day One? A survey reveals that 60 days will pass before a majority of Americans will feel comfortable returning to most travel-related activities.
Americans will be more inclined to take the wheel than take to the skies
It will be Day 30 before half of Americans anticipate feeling comfortable taking a vacation by car and Day 60 before half will fly in a plane, Only 42% are inclined to travel internationally by Day 60, and 22% say they have never or would never venture beyond the U.S.
|On Day 1
|By Day 30
|By Day 60
|Unsure
|Have/would never
|Vacation by car
|28%
|51%
|73%
|21%
|6%
|Fly in a plane
|16%
|24%
|56%
|31%
|13%
|Travel internationally
|12%
|23%
|42%
|36%
|22%
Hotels will regain trust sooner than privately-owned vacation rentals
Only one in five Americans would be comfortable staying either in a hotel or privately-owned vacation rental on Day One. By Day 30, a gap emerges between the two choices and by Day 60, respondents are 23% more likely to check in to a hotel than a privately-owned rental.
|On Day 1
|By Day 30
|By Day 60
|Unsure
|Have/would never
|Hotel
|18%
|40%
|65%
|26%
|9%
|Privately-owned vacation rental
|17%
|35%
|53%
|26%
|21%
They’ll bet on a day at the beach vs. a night at the casino
One in four Americans would head to the beach on Day One; by Day 60, almost three in four would be comfortable doing so. Theme parks, spas and casinos will feel more like a gamble, with only one in seven Americans comfortable returning on Day 1 and roughly half by Day 60.
|On Day 1
|By Day 30
|By Day 60
|Public park/beach
|26%
|52%
|72%
|Bar/restaurant
|22%
|49%
|70%
|Museum, cultural, music venue
|17%
|41%
|66%
|Theme park
|15%
|32%
|55%
|Spa
|14%
|31%
|51%
|Casino
|14%
|29%
|49%