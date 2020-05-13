COVID Organics from Africa cures Coronavirus and is available to the world

Travel, Tourism and Herbs are big business in Madagascar. The population of this African Island Country is more than 26 million people. Currently, no one in Madagascar died on Coronavirus, and there are only 85 active cases. The country is located in the Southern Indian Ocean known for its stunning nature, beaches, and organic products.

In April Madagascar already lifted the lockdown in three main cities in the country, adding that a Malgache “remedy” for the disease had been successfully tested. The medicine is based on the studies of the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research and will now be distributed across Madagascar free of charge. So, what is this medicine about? What is it made from? And how effective can it be in the fight against Coronavirus?

The name of the herb is Umhlonyane(Zulu), Lengana(Sotho), and Artemisia(English) and it can be found in your yard. So all along you had a COVID-19 cure in your home,” says a Facebook post from Madagascar published on 27 April.

Artemisia is used in traditional medicines. In 2012 the World Health Organization said remedies containing the dry leaves of the artemisia plant could be used in combination therapy “with an effective antimalarial medicine” to treat “uncomplicated malaria”.

Is artemisia a cure for Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus? Madagascar’s president thinks so.

Madagascar, officially the Republic of Madagascar, and previously known as the Malagasy Republic, is an island country in the Indian Ocean, approximately 400 kilometers off the coast of East Africa. At 592,800 square kilometers, Madagascar is the world’s 2nd largest island country.

Madagascar is a country rich in natural resources, that includes traditional medicine and homegrown remedies. It includes a “COVID Organics” known as Malgache.

The President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina in an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24 and RFI, defended his promotion of a controversial homegrown remedy for Covid-19 despite an absence of clinical trials. “It works really well,” he said of the herbal drink COVID-Organics. Rajoelina claimed that if a European country had discovered the remedy, people would not be so skeptical.

On Monday, President Andry Rajoelina presented a herbal remedy that he said showed encouraging results in fighting off the coronavirus. The president posted photos from the presentation and images of what he calls “COVID Organics” medicine on his Facebook page.

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina on Monday batted away criticism for promoting a homegrown “remedy” for COVID-19, charging that the West has a condescending attitude toward traditional African medicine.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has repeatedly warned that the remedy had not been clinically tested. However, there are many cased that patience sick with Coronavirus feel better after 24 hours when given this medicine. The medicine is nontoxic, natural, and according to the president heals within 7-10 days.

The Gambia has received a consignment of Madagascar‘s Covid-Organics (CVO) on Tuesday. The consignment was sent by Madagascar‘s President Andry Rajoelina, according to the State House of the Gambia.

“African scientists… should not be underestimated,” he told France 24 and Radio France International (RFI).

“I think the problem is that (the drink) comes from Africa and they can’t admit… that a country like Madagascar… has come up with this formula to save the world,” said Rajoelina, who claims the infusion cures patients within 10 days.

Already Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Niger, and Tanzania have taken delivery of consignments of the potion, which was launched last month.

“No country or organization will keep us from going forward,” Rajoelina said in response to the WHO’s concerns.

He referred to the remedy as “an improved traditional medicine”, adding that Madagascar was not conducting clinical trials but “clinical observations” in accordance with WHO guidelines.