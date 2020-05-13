Cruise Ships banned for two years to avoid second COVID-19 outbreak

The Seychelles Minister Didier Dogley announces a ban on cruise ships for two years. Dagley’s message reported on the island’s Nation Newspaper said that this was part of measures to prevent, or minimize the impact of, a second wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, the tourism department has announced a two-year ban on all cruise ship calls at Port Victoria.

Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine Didier Dogley said the ban is effective immediately and will go until the end of 2021.

Minister Dogley explained that since the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures put in place to contain its diffusion are taking a heavy toll on the tourism sector, the government has taken several measures, including financial, to ensure that tourism-related businesses can survive and stay afloat during the COVID-19 difficulties until the tourism industry picks up.

He noted that the measures are in line with the World Tourism Organisation (WTO) which is the United Nations’ specialized agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable, and universally accessible tourism.

Minister Dogley said besides salary guarantee until June, other available support include soft loans made on terms very favorable to the borrower, and tax holiday – a government incentive program that offers a tax reduction or elimination to businesses.

He also encouraged employees who are not working to apply for their annual leave and this, he said, will help to lower the cost of operations to the businesses.

Minister Dogley also added that as from next week, the business can start negotiating on redundancies for their foreign employees.

