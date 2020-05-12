Q&A: Relaunching Tourism in Hawaii – You Are Invited

Tourism wholesale organizations are demanding answers on relaunching tourism in Hawaii. With the possibility of Hawaii Governor Ige “reopening” Hawaii soon to shopping, dining out, and of course tourists, many questions arise as to how the travel and tourism industry is supposed to prepare itself to meet the demands of a post-COVID visitor.

Dr. Peter Tarlow of safertourism.com will be in the hotseat answering questions and presenting suggestions on this very topic. The life of this Question and Answer meeting will evolve from the questions posed by those at the meeting, so attendance is of utmost importance in order to be heard and to get answers and prepare.

From hotels to vacation rentals, from the airport to Waikiki, from restaurants to beach-side food trucks, and from shopping at malls to taking in a movie, what needs to be done to assure the environment is safe and the visitors feel welcome? With social distancing and masks still being strongly advised, can you spend a day at the beach? Can you sit down for a meal in a restaurant? Will tourists still need to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to the islands? These are just some of the possible questions that can be addressed at this important industry meeting that addresses relaunching tourism in Hawaii.

This monthly meeting for the Hawaii Tourism Wholesalers Association is open to all tourism professionals, and this time the meeting is going virtual courtesy of zoom. This perhaps makes it even easier to attend – just complete the quick sign up and then show up.

Dr. Tarlow is an international expert on travel and tourism security and has spoken at many events in Hawaii before as well as across the nation and around the world. He also trained the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) on tourism sensitivity. Safer Tourism is part of the TravelNewsGroup, publisher of Hawaii News Online.

To attend the 5 pm HST meeting on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, click here for fast and easy registration.

#rebuildingtravel