Increased early demand: AmaWaterways opens 2022 bookings

Luxury river cruise company AmaWaterways today announced the majority of its 2022 deployment is now open for group and individual bookings – a full six months ahead of previous season openings. All itineraries in France, Portugal, Holland and those traveling the Rhine and Moselle rivers are open for reservations, with added rewards for guests who book early. By May 20, the remaining 2022 river cruise voyages with pre- and post-cruise land extensions will also be available. While the company would typically open 2022 bookings much later in the year, increased demand for 2022 sailings led to early release of the deployment.

“We are excited to open our 2022 bookings six months earlier than originally anticipated, given the heightened demand from individuals and special interest groups for sailings in 2021 and beyond,” said Rudi Schreiner, president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “We’ve seen a strong showing for our new offerings, especially with new ships AmaSiena and AmaLucia joining the fleet, and AmaDahlia launching on the Nile in Egypt in September 2021. As pent up demand has already started to surface, I anticipate 2022 will emerge as a very strong travel season and look forward to welcoming our guests onboard.”

For all 2021 Europe, Asia and Egypt cruises, guests booking by June 30, 2020, will receive 5 percent cruise savings on balcony staterooms and suites plus up to $1,500 savings per stateroom on select departures. Additionally, guests will have until September 20, 2020 to receive 5 percent Early Booking Reward for all 2022 departures*.

In addition to the early opening of 2022 bookings, AmaWaterways today also cited increased interest around its new offerings for 2021. Continuing its tradition of innovation and excellence in river cruising, the line’s 2021/2022 seasons will feature five exciting new itineraries and new pre- and post-cruise land programs in some of Europe’s most sought-after destinations, including Lake Como, Italy and the French islet of St. Malo.

