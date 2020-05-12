Seychelles Beaches under Russian Rocket Attack

There is no state of war between Seychelles and Russia, but a Russian rocket used to launch a scientific satellite into space has broken apart after nine years in orbit. It left dozens of pieces of debris around the Earth entering the atmosphere above the Indian Ocean. Huge parts of the rocket now attacked the Republic of Seychelles slamming into the ocean in swimming distance to some of the most beautiful beaches of the Indian Ocean Island Republic. The breakdown happed on May 8, 2020, around 10 am in the morning Seychelles time

Fortunately, no tourists were enjoying the outdoors because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Fregat-SB upper stage rocket was used to deliver a Russian scientific satellite Spekts-R to orbit in 2011.

The Fregat-SB is a type of space tug and its upper stage was left floating after it helped deliver the Spektr-R satellite in 2011, according to Roscosmos.

Spektr-R was a radio telescope launched by the Russian space agency but it stopped responding to ground control last year and was declared dead in May 2019.

Roscosmos confirmed the breakdown of the rocket happened on May 8 between 06:00 and 07:00 BST somewhere “above the Indian ocean”.

A correspondence in Seychelles sent photos showing some of the rocket debris that came down on Seychelles on Friday.