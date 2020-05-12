Seychelles Beaches under Russian Rocket Attack: Not really!

There is no state of war between Seychelles and Russia. eTurboNews reported originally about a Russian rocket used to launch a scientific satellite into space has broken apart after nine years in orbit. It left dozens of pieces of debris around the Earth entering the atmosphere above the Indian Ocean.

Parts of the rocket slammed into the Indian Ocean, but not close to any Seychelles beaches as reported based on a usually reliable source.

The debris from space was actually from a Google satellite and not a Russian rocket.

Fortunately, no tourists were enjoying the outdoors because of the COVID-19 outbreak. T