First Disneyland park reopens since COVID-19 pandemic outbreak

Shanghai Disneyland became the first Disneyland theme park in the world, to reopen since the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Shanghai Disney Resort announced its temporary closure in late January in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. It reopened the Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel in early March.

The theme park was reopened to tourists ‘with controlled capacity’ today, after the coronavirus epidemic in China has subsided.

Despite epidemic containment measures such as temperature and health QR code checks, the visitors were thrilled to be back after the park’s closure of more than three months.

As the youngest Disney park, the quickly expanding Shanghai Disneyland showed its popularity among tourists with this reopening, as tickets for May 11 sold out within a day of becoming available.

“We are extraordinarily confident in our business and the fact that our guests have deep-seated emotions for our product, and we are very fortunate to have fans that are very fond of the product and talk about it routinely,” Joe Schott, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort, said.

Shanghai Disney Resort made full use of the past three months to train employees, support them emotionally and professionally and get them fully prepared for the theme park’s reopening, according to the resort.

It laid out a carefully controlled operational plan to maintain health and safety, taking a slew of containment measures including capacity controls, advanced reservations and temperature screenings. Some indoor attractions are closed during the initial advanced reservation phase.

Following the epidemic, people need to restore joy and happiness in their lives and that is where Disney’s strength is, Schott said.