Belize: Official COVID-19 Tourism Update

Belize Tourism Board (BTB), the official tourism marketing organization for Belize, has announced a new virtual postcard campaign titled, “Dear Belize” to spark wanderlust and inspire future travel, following the pandemic. Within the next four weeks, eager travelers throughout the U.S., Canada and UK are encouraged to submit a video postcard via social media for the chance to win a complimentary trip to the Central American Caribbean paradise.

Participants are encouraged to be creative, uploading a 10-60 second “Dear Belize” video postcard to the official landing page that explains the participant’s love for the destination, why they wish to visit, or any memories from past trips. A winner will be selected at random, and favorites of the Dear Belize team will be shared on the marketing organization’s platforms.

One winner in each of the key markets will receive an eight day/ seven-night trip for two to Belize, which includes roundtrip airfare, luxury accommodations at two resort properties, ground transportation, and an opportunity to experience lush rainforests, secret waterfalls, mystical Mayan ruins and dotted islets.

