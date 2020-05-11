Gulfstream G600 receives European Union Aviation Safety Agency approval

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. today announced its award-winning Gulfstream G600 earned type certificate approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), enabling aircraft registrations and deliveries to begin for EU customers.

“The Gulfstream G600’s advanced technology, high-speed performance and unparalleled efficiency will serve the intercontinental European business traveler well,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “We are excited to get this aircraft in the hands of customers throughout the continent.”

At its high-speed cruise of Mach 0.90, the G600 can carry passengers 5,500 nautical miles/10,186 kilometers nonstop — enough range to travel from London to Los Angeles or from Paris to Hong Kong. At its long-range cruise speed of Mach 0.85, it can fly 6,500 nm/12,038 km. Its maximum operating speed is Mach 0.925.

The aircraft, which entered service Aug. 8, 2019, has already earned 23 city-pair speed records. Among those records was a flight of 4,057 nm/7,514 km from Savannah to Geneva that took just 7 hours and 21 minutes at Mach 0.90.

The G600 is equipped with the revolutionary Symmetry Flight Deck, which includes active control sidesticks, a first for business aviation, and 10 touchscreens. The advanced technology has earned Gulfstream several awards, including Aviation Week’s 2020 Business Aviation Platform Laureate Award and 2017 Business Aviation Technology Laureate Award, Business Intelligence Group’s 2019 Innovation Award and Avionics Magazine’s 2015 Technology Company of the Year.

The aircraft’s interior won top honors in Private Jet Design at the 2018 International Yacht & Aviation Awards. The cabin can be configured for up to three living areas and a crew compartment or four living areas, and has industry-leading sound levels, a low cabin altitude and 100 percent fresh air, which reduce fatigue and increase mental awareness. The G600’s 14 panoramic oval windows let in an abundance of natural light.

