Two Spanish venues first in the world recognized as “Sanitized Venues”

Marina Beach Club in Valencia and Disco Tropics in Lloret de Mar (Girona) are the first two venues in Spain and in the world to have passed all the requirements to obtain the international sanitary seal “Sanitized Venue”, promoted by the International Nightlife Association. The “Sanitized Venue” seal is currently the only international sanitary seal tailored specifically for nightlife venues around the world. Its main goal is to help regain the trust of the industry’s clients once nightlife venues are able to reopen. The seal is a clear guarantee that the venues in question are, as clean and disinfected as possible, and at the same time incorporates elements and protocols to protect the health of clients and workers.

The implementation of this sanitary seal follows a strict protocol so that what happened recently in South Korea, where five clubs with a lack of health protection measures caused an outbreak of infections, cannot be repeated. As a consequence of this incident, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon ordered over 2,100 nightclubs, hostess bars, and discos to close indefinitely with immediate effect. He said, “carelessness can lead to an explosion in infections”. Therefore, precisely to avoid this type of problems, the “Sanitized Venue” seal achieved by the aforementioned Spanish clubs requires regular chemical fogging of the venue, install hand sanitizing dispensers, the obligation of staff to wear masks and gloves, having gloves and masks available for clients, the introduction of a strict cleaning and disinfection protocol, mechanisms for taking the temperature of clients, informative posters with recommendations for clients, encouraging contactless card payment, mechanisms for ordering drinks from a distance, and optionally, introducing air purification systems among other sanitary protection measures. Additionally, the seal requires training and a protocol of action for all the staff in the venue so that both security staff and staff in dance halls, kitchens, bars, cloakrooms, etc., know how to act at all times . This training is been developed by Linkers, a company specialized in training in the hotel and catering industry.

Likewise, it is important to highlight that this international seal requires compliance, by the venues that implement it, along with the internal regulations of each country in terms of health and safety, even if these regulations are approved after the seal has been granted. We have recently detected that different organizations are promoting seals and certifications named “COVID-free” “virus-free” promoting false advertisement and creating false hopes, which could also cause legal issues. From the International Nightlife Association, we have detected the necessity of creating this tool for nightlife business owners, clients, and staff since the COVID-19 pandemic started. We began studying the specific necessities of nightlife venues and chose a name that defines the purpose, which is having nightlife venues as clean and disinfected possible. The COVID-19 crisis is recent and there is no way anyone can ensure that a space is free of COVID-19 or any other viruses.

Currently, this international seal is already supported by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the Italian Nightlife Association (SILB-FIPE), the American Nightlife Association (ANA), and the Colombian Nightlife Association (Asobares Colombia). Likewise, nightclubs from countries such as Romania, Croatia, Mexico, Portugal, Israel, and Morocco have also requested its implementation. In the words of Joaquim Boadas, Secretary-General of the International Nightlife Association, “The aim is to reach as many countries as possible, as the purpose of this seal is to provide safety to users in the industry all over the world, so that, even before setting off on a trip, they can find out which venues in that destination have implemented this international sanitary seal and provide them and their families a sense of peace and tranquility that they will be protected. For this reason, we are in permanent contact with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), through the International Nightlife Association, and we have asked for their support to implement it in all their Member States”.

The two distinguished venues already have other international seals of quality

The two venues that have been granted with the Sanitized Venue seal, Marina Beach Club Valencia, and Disco Tropics, have also recently obtained an international safety seal (International Nightlife Safety Certified) which distinguishes them as safe venues at an international level. This seal requires the venues that implement it to have a coin-operated breathalyzer at their exit so that clients can take a breathalyzer test in order to avoid traffic accidents, cardiac resuscitators in the event that clients suffer a heart attack, a protocol to prevent sexual assault, metal detectors to prevent the entry of weapons in the venue, surface drug test to prevent the entry of substances, review of fire extinguishers, emergency exit doors, among many other requirements that aim to make the venues a “Safe venue”.

This international safety seal has been implemented since 2013. The main objective is to clearly distinguish those venues that are firmly committed to the safety of their clients and employees from those that are not. Precisely, the International Association of Nightlife decided to launch this international safety seal following the fire in an unlicensed nightclub in Brazil that did not meet the most elementary safety standards, resulting in 234 deaths.

#rebuildingtravel