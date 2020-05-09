Southwest Airlines Jetliner Killed Person on Runway

Southwest Airlines Flight 1392 arriving at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas at 8:12 p.m. last night, Thursday, May 7, 2020, from Dallas’ Love Field struck and killed a person on the runway during landing.

The pilot reported seeing a person on the runway soon after the Boeing 737 aircraft touched down. Although the pilot tried to maneuver the plane to miss the individual, the person was struck by the outside housing of the left engine.

The image shows substantial damage to the aircraft, however, the FAA issued a statement that said: “FAA investigators are on their way to the site and will assist the Austin Police Department and other officials in determining whether the aircraft struck the victim.”

The pilot can be heard saying after given permission to land by the air traffic control tower, “Looks like there might be a person on the runway.”

An air traffic controller asked the pilot where the person was and the pilot responded: “They’re behind us. They’re behind us now.”

In response to a question after the plane landed, an air traffic controller is heard saying: “They’re checking the runway right now. I know we just closed down the runway.”

The body was found on the runway by the driver of an airport operations vehicle. Upon arrival of Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, the adult person was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:41 p.m. The identity of the person has not yet been released.

The deceased was not wearing any type of airport uniform, and there was no identification on the body. The Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) will be assisting the Austin Police Department in the investigation of the death.

The Boeing 737 was able to taxi to a gate and have the 53 passengers and 5 crew members disembark. Southwest Airlines said nobody onboard was hurt.

The runway where the death happened was closed so authorities could conduct an investigation, and a second runway was kept open to keep the airport operational.

