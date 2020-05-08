Bavaria stands for tradition and a sense of homeland. Nowhere else in Germany do the locals cultivate their customs as they do in Bavaria. Deeply rooted, authentic and yet still modern, in other words “Traditionally Different” – this is the nature of the people of Bavaria. They bring modern ideas to tried and tested trades and crafts and they develop and reinterpret elements of their heritage. Local people ensure, in their own individual and inimitable way, that their customs are preserved, and with them part of their Bavarian identity. Under the umbrella brand “Bayern”, BAYERN TOURISMUS Marketing GmbH offers the entire range of tourism service in the Free State of Bavaria. The company has set itself the task of strengthening Bavaria`s reputation as leisure and tourism destination and inspiring visitors to come and stay in Bavaria. All marketing activities run under the umbrella brand claim „Bavaria – traditionally different“. The main focus here is the communication of authentic stories about Bavarian personalities – „Bavarian ambassadors“ – and their way of life. These stories show Bavaria in a traditional yet modern light, and embody the distinctiveness of Bavaria as a travel destination. In 2020 Bavaria Tourism focuses on the following two communication topics: “Creative Bavaria” and “Historical Bavaria”.

The creativity speaks for itself: Creative minds in Bavaria

The Free State is one of the creative locations in Germany. Bavarian traditions also play an important role as the basis for creative development. Craftsmen use traditional materials for innovative products, chefs reinterpret Bavarian cuisine in a creative way and artists use Bavarian clichés for their modern works. Bavarians are very connected to their traditions, preserving them and creatively reinterpreting them, making this region a nut for innovation, modernity and creativity, in many different fields as fashion, art and culture, creative craftsmanship or original celebrations.

In the Bavarian region of Allgäu, an innovative and brave decision was taken by Silvia Beyer, manager of the Hündeleskopfhütte local restaurant in the Alps. Silvia, who chose to stop eating meat when she was twelve and is now member of the German Vegetarian Association, took on the lease of the ancient cabin at 1,180 m in 2015 turning her dream into a reality and opening the first vegetarian mountain cabin in the Alps. The concept of a vegetarian mountain cabin and traditional Bavarian cuisine are not mutually exclusive as many typical Allgäu dishes contain no meat – from Krautkrapfen (cabbage rolls) to the classic “Kaasspatzn”, or cheese spätzle. The new concept is attracting many guests, who visit this area for its breathtaking views over the Allgäu Alps and the mighty Zugspitze. The cabin itself is as pretty as a postcard and the Hündeleskopfhütte looks like a traditional mountain tavern of the kind that have always been present in the Allgäu.

In the magnificent nature landscape rich of vineyards in Franconia, the young Andi Weigand completely renovated his family’s winery while coming back to traditional techniques. Weigand family have been running their winery here since 1990, from grandparents to grandson, and Andi Weigand, a real free spirit and passionate for good wines, decided to transform his father’s winery into a modern business, surprisingly with total support of the old generations. Excellent product lines have arisen as a result: “Der Wilde”, “Der Franke” and “Der Held”; “The Wild One”, “The Franconian” and “The Hero”. At a young age, Andi Weigand is keeping alive old traditions as he doesn’t harvest the vines with a machine; instead, every vine is picked by hand and checked for quality. Instead of using stainless steel barrels, Andi Weigand ages the majority of his wine in wooden barrels. Just as was the case around 70 years ago. Besides taking a tour of the wine cellar and enjoying a tasting, guests are also welcomed to join the family in the vineyard. Whether to watch or to pitch in and help – Andi and Werner Weigand always enjoy visits during harvest time. More information available is at https://www.bavaria.by/creative/

Bavaria rich in history: “Historical Bavaria”

Historic towns like Nuremberg or Augsburg, magnificent castles like the famous “Neuschwanstein” or imposing fortresses like the longest one in the world in Burghausen – the Free State is rich in cultural and historical sites attractive for tourists of all ages to discover the story of this area. The Bavarians can look back on a unique history that goes back to the 6th century and which is not only full of identity-creating customs and traditions, but also monuments and legacies. Bavarian history can also be experienced in the twelve large state museums of art and cultural history or on one of the numerous holiday routes.

In East Bavaria, the Danube Gorge not only offers breathtaking landscapes but also it unveils the natural heritage and the history of the places, that was formed over 80,000 years ago. The river is located in the heart of the historic cultural landscape, from Weltenburg to Kelheim and marvel at the impressive sight opening up with rocky cliffs up to 100 meters high, centuries-old stone formations, on the boat operated by inland skippers as Renate Schweiger, exerting exerts a magical pull on visitors from near and far – and has done for many a long year. In the 19th century, the nobility was particularly interested in the beauties of their homeland, kings and aristocrats travelled the length and breadth of the idyllic landscapes of Bavaria, including the region around the Danube Gorge. Renate Schweiger has always known that she wanted to inspire other people with the beauty of her beloved homeland. Those who don’t wish to venture up to the caves on their own can explore them on a guided tour. This is also an opportunity to learn a great deal about the plants and animals of the region. The people of Kelheim love, preserve and protect their nature: so that nature can recover, they do not offer any night cruises, for example, and take a winter break between December and the middle of March. In addition, some sights can only be reached on foot.

Visitors can then get back on the paths of King Ludwig II in Upper Bavaria region, discovering the Herrenchiemsee New Palace on the island of Herreninsel. As a great admirer of Louis XIV of France, Bavaria’s King Ludwig II at the end of the 19th century he decided to create his personal Versailles. At the same time, the communities around the lake submitted a petition asking to protect the island of Herreninsel from deforestation so he had to build his palace in the form of a Frenchstyle palace. Since 2012, Veronika Endlicher has been one of four castle wardens at Herrenchiemsee New Palace, heading guided tours. She has been passionate about old imperial and is particularly fascinated by the complex construction history of Herrenchiemsee New Palace and the person of King Ludwig II. Despite all the romance, self-styled Moon King was a visionary who was ahead of his time in many ways, and his innovative and novel ideas are reflected in many elements of his castles, including Herrenchiemsee: the rooms are large and high, while the interior is opulent in style with a predominance of gold; the most striking feature is the monumental staircase under a roof constructed of iron and glass. The use of materials such as iron was still relatively new for castles of that period. Ludwig II also commissioned special systems for heating both the water and the interior rooms. Even the king’s dining table is operated mechanically: the so-called “Tischleindeck-dich” (Wishing Table) can be lowered, enabling him to eat his meals without being served. The chandeliers in the magnificent Mirrored Hall can also be lowered. More Information is available at https://www.bavaria.by/historic

About BAVARIA TOURISM

BAVARIA TOURISM (BayTM) is the official marketing company for the Bavarian tourism and leisure industry. Under the umbrella brand Bayern®, the company offers the entire range of tourism services in the Free State of Bavaria. All marketing activities run under the umbrella brand claim “Bavaria – traditionally different”.

The main focus here is the communication of authentic stories about Bavarian personalities and their way of life. They show Bavaria in a traditional yet modern light, and embody the distinctiveness of Bavaria as a travel destination. All stories can be found on the main website www.bayern.by/traditionally-different in the style of a travel magazine, and are communicated through all other channels of BayTM.

The sub-brands Kinderland® Bavaria and the hotel brand Sightsleeping® also guarantee target-group-specific offers for families, connoisseurs and culture lovers. Through its own initiatives such as “Filmkulisse Bayern” (film set Bavaria), it brings tourism together with other industries to create productive partnerships. In this way, the marketing company can work with all the Bavarian tourism partners, offering guests from all over the world a range of attractive and varied travel ideas.

With over 40 million guests and 100.9 million overnight stays in the year 2019, Bavaria was able to reinforce its leading position as the number one travel destination in Germany. More information about the variety of destinations in Bavaria and about BAVARIA TOURISM can be found at: www.bavaria.by .

