Tanzania launches digital tourism amid COVID-19 pandemic

Foreign tourists planning for wildlife safari in Tanzania and East Africa, can now view the Great Wildebeest Migration through live-stream digital media outlets across the world.

With the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in leading tourist markets sources of the United States, Europe and South East Asia, Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) had partnered with key tourist players including wildlife conservation authorities to launch a digital media platform on wildebeest migration.

From last week, three episodes of digital and live show of the Great Wildebeest Migration were set online for live broadcast every weekend in a 30-part series.

Complementing the show, TTB will share news from Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest point in Africa, where mountain crews will capture views from Uhuru Peak summit. The Spice Island of Zanzibar will share visuals from the beautiful tropical island.

“This extraordinary wildlife show needs tourism, which supports conservation efforts and extended communities. We wish to assure tourists that after this crisis we will be waiting to welcome them to Tanzania for an Unforgettable Experience, to join us on this journey and enjoy the Serengeti Show” said Tanzania Tourist Board Managing Director Devota Mdachi.

She said that Serengeti Show Live is a creation of wildlife guide, Carel Verhoef, aimed at allowing tourists and local wildlife fans access to their favorite conservation places during COVID-19 lockdowns.

“Our mission is to entertain and thrill all wildlife and safari fans during Covid-19 travel restrictions,” Verhoef said.

Mdachi said Tanzania Tourist Board, in collaboration with the Serengeti Show Live team, will air the event using all digital media outlets globally.

Verhoef’s program helps bring tourists back to Serengeti National Park, whilst conserving the habitat and biodiversity of the area. Tracking animals in their natural environments, he leads the videography team through game drives which take Africa to the world.

“As we wait for a time when the world will open up again for travel, we are putting in place recovery strategies to ensure destination Tanzania remains a preferred choice in the minds of prospective tourists,” the Mdachi added.

TTB is also collaborating with Tanzania National Parks and Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority who also have partnered with the Serengeti Show Live team to bring the highly visual wildlife show to the world to entertain and educate the viewers.

Verhoef said the great migration of wildebeest and iconic African animals like lions and elephants are a draw card for tourists visiting Serengeti National Park in Tanzania at this point in time annually.

“We’re concerned about the devastating impact the reduction of travel and tourism is having on the revenue generated for conservation agencies”, Verhoef said.

About 17.2 percent of GDP in Tanzania is generated by tourism and the National Parks rely heavily on income generated from the tourism sector. Parks struggle to operate with reduced revenue and the wildlife economy is bound to be affected including protecting biodiversity from illegal bush meat harvesting which may rise as poverty increases and food becomes scarcer.

For those dreaming of the world and its wonders during lockdown, the Serengeti Show Live team in conjunction with Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) has set out on a mission to bring positive news, beautiful views, natural spaces and the wildlife of Africa to screens across the world.

Their mission is to entertain all wildlife and safari lovers during Covid-19. Stand-alone episodes with a narrative, take the viewer on a wildlife journey, teaching the audience about the natural world.

Each show will feature game drives with wildlife sightings, great migration updates and interesting, facts about Tanzania and life in the bush.

The Kids Corner is a fun and interactive segment of the program to entertain the little ones, who stand to win a family holiday, and in doing so, hopefully, create a generation of naturalists and conservationists to care for our planet.

“It does however, provide an opportunity to showcase the animals in their natural habitat, undisturbed by vehicles and tourists, in what could be the most spectacular wildlife viewing season in recent years”, Verhoef added.

