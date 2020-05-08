Air Astana resumes regional flights across Kazakhstan

Air Astana will resume scheduled flights from Almaty and Nur-Sultan to regional centers across Kazakhstan following the end of the national state of emergency on 11th May 2020.

Services to Aktobe and Kyzylorda from Almaty and Nur-Sultan will re-start on 12th and 13th May respectively, whilst flights to Oskemen from Almaty and Nur-Sultan will restart on 13thand 14th May respectively.

All flights will be operated by Airbus A320/A321 and Embraer E190-E2 aircraft. Flights to more cities across the country will resume as soon as local airports re-open.

Air Astana is the flag carrier of Kazakhstan, based in Almaty. It operates scheduled, domestic and international services on 64 routes from its main hub, Almaty International Airport, and from its secondary hub, Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport. It is a joint venture between Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna (51%), and BAE Systems PLC (49%). It was incorporated in October 2001 and started commercial flights on 15 May 2002.

