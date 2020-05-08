US Travel praises Sen. Gardner effort to fix Paycheck Protection Program

U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes issued the following statement on Sen. Cory Gardner‘s (R-CO) letter to congressional colleagues recommending modifications to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP):

“The PPP was a good start, but it quickly became clear that numerous improvements were necessary to ensure all segments of the economy could benefit from the program. The modifications outlined in Sen. Gardner’s letter will provide a much broader range of small businesses—including non-profit organizations that are essential to regional economic development—with the relief they so desperately need to survive.

“Small businesses will be at the core of America’s economic recovery efforts, and this is a positive step forward in ensuring their survival until consumer demand returns and they are able to restore jobs and economic activity.

“U.S. Travel thanks Sen. Gardner for his leadership on this issue, and we urge Congress to include these modifications in the next phase of emergency relief.”

#rebuildingtravel