Ancient Greek monuments and historical sites re-open mid-May

Ancient monuments and historical sites are one of the mainstays of Greece’s indispensable travel and tourism industry, and efforts will now kick in to encourage tourist activity after travel restrictions and site closures caused a collapse in bookings.

The country’s government officials announced today, that the iconic Greek sites, including the Acropolis hill towering over Athens, will reopen to tourists on May 18.

Restrictions have gradually been eased this week. Museums will open again in mid-June while open-air performances will resume in mid-July, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said, adding that distance and safety rules will apply.

The ancient monuments were closed along with museums in mid-March as part of a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.