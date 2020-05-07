Centara Grand Hotel Osaka: Sake Dedication and Ground-breaking Ceremony

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, together with Taisei Corporation and Kanden Realty & Development, completed the official ground-breaking ceremony and sake dedication, known as “jichinsai”, to mark the beginning of construction of the 34-storey Centara Grand Hotel Osaka. The ceremony took place recently at the Safety Prayer Festival at Namba Shrine near the Centara Grand Hotel Osaka site.

According to Japanese tradition, before any new construction can begin, a jichinsai ceremony must be held to purify the ground and seek the blessing of the local gods. Shinto priests lead the ceremony, and sake is used as one the main elements that will be sprinkled across the ground where the new construction is planned. Special sake bottles for each of the three partner companies were specially produced for the ceremony.

Centara Grand Hotel Osaka is Centara’s first property in Japan and is scheduled to open in mid-2023. The newly built hotel is an upper upscale property with 515 keys that will occupy a gleaming 34-storey tower on a prime site in Osaka’s Namba district, the center of leisure tourism for the city and the wider Kansai region.

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 76 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia, and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises seven brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara, Centara Residences & Suites and COSI Hotels – ranging from 5-star city hotels and luxurious island retreats to family resorts and affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. It also operates state-of-the-art convention centers and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas, and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travelers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

Over the next five years Centara aims to become a top 100 global hotel group, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty program, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges, and special member pricing.

