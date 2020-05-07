Bangkok Airways enhances anti-COVID-19 measures

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited enhances precautionary measures and social distancing practices on passenger service during COVID-19 pandemic to ensure safe travel and to help prevent the spread of the virus as well as to provide travel confidence to airline and airport customers for their health and wellbeing.

The measures are in compliance with the regulations laid out by the Ministry of Public Health and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand for domestic travel during COVID-19 pandemic and are as follow;

Passenger screening procedures are in line with Airports of Thailand (AOT). Any passenger who is found with body temperature higher than 37.3 celsius or exhibits respiratory symptoms such as cough, sneeze or suspected of any risk factors, will not be accepted to travel.

The airline will pre-allocate seats onboard to ensure safe distances between passengers. Floor markings will be added to maintain appropriate social distancing at all service counters, waiting areas and on transfer bus.

Suspension of in-flight food and beverage service and consumption of personal food and drink is not allowed onboard.

All cabin crew will be wearing protective masks and gloves at all times when on duty.

Passengers are required to bring and wear masks at all times during flight.

Precautionary measures at airports under the management of Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited which are Samui Airport, Sukhothai Airport and Trat Airport, have been in place in accordance to safety measures and social distancing guidelines set by the Ministry of Public Health and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand as follow;

Airports will conduct body temperature screening to all passengers, customers and employees. If anyone found with high body temperature, they will not be allowed to enter the premises and the airports will strictly follow the procedures set by Department of Decease Control, the Ministry of Public Health to report the case.

Floor markers will be placed to indicate necessary social distancing at check-in counters, baggage claim areas, waiting areas and on transfer bus.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer will be provided for adequate use throughout the airports.

Passengers, customers and employees are required to wear masks at all times when in airport terminals.

Airport disinfectant cleaning is set to be done on hourly basis while common service areas and high-traffic areas will be cleaned more frequently.

The wellbeing of our customers and employees remains our top priority. Bangkok Airways continues to implement necessary safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to provide highest level of safety to all.