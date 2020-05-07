Nevis Tourism Authority: Nevis is COVID-19 free

The island of Nevis, one of the Caribbean’s best kept secrets has announced it is now COVID free after launching a series of measures to prevent the spread of the virus. The island of Nevis, part of the federation of St Kitts and Nevis has been aggressive in the measures taken to safeguard citizens, residents and visitors alike.

St Kitts and Nevis officially closed its borders on March 25, 2020 and is not accepting any commercial airline flights, ships and yachts into its seaports or airports until further notice. Nationals and residents overseas have been required to remain offshore until the border closing is lifted. It was a bold move by the destination that is serious about containing the spread of coronavirus, but it seems to have paid off.

The specially created task force on Nevis is ensuring that all businesses adhere to the mandates set in place and so far, the island has been exemplary in working together with hotels, restaurants and other businesses to ensure that they are all doing their part in this fight.

One initiative that has also helped is The Nevis Health App which has been created to track if persons have symptoms thus mitigating the risks of the pandemic. Ongoing monitoring is taking place regularly by the health service and as it stands there are 3 cases still in the Federation.

Jadine Yarde, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) stated,

“The decision to close our borders did not come without serious consideration as tourism is hugely important to Nevis, however, our highest priority is the health and well-being of our people. This has paid off and we are now Covid free. We wish the best for all those interested in Nevis and we hope to see you when we can finally accept visitors again.”

