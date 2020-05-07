Stay-at-Home Cooking: Sandals Resorts and Beaches Secret Recipe

Food is at the heart of most things in life, and travel is not excluded. As most international foodies would know, culture and local cuisine have a lot to do with the destination you choose to visit, and in that regard, the Caribbean will not disappoint. In the current times we are living in with stay-at-home orders, many of us are cooking more or discovering a new passion. Until we can get to the places we want to travel to again, here’s a recipe from Sandals Resorts and Beaches to help create that delectable dining experience in your own kitchen.

While in The Caribbean, famous for its sand, sea, sun and fun, chances are high that you will find nontraditional food. Especially as you tour any of its many countries, experiencing the vibrant culture, which varies from island to island.

When it comes to culinary travel, islands like Jamaica stand out for the variety of things available to try. On top of the list are items like jerk chicken, Jamaican patties, curried goat, shrimp rundown, and more.

For the purposes of this article, we’ll zero in on shrimp rundown, a delectable coconut-milk based dish, which is very affordable in Jamaica. Rundown can also be served alongside other seafood mains like mackerel and salmon. Some people also choose to cook up their rundown sauce with chicken, for a little something different.

If you’re yet to try shrimp rundown, or you’re planning to try some during your next all-inclusive resort vacation in Jamaica, you’ve come to the right place – with a little convincing, we were able to get Glenroy Walker, Senior Executive Chef at Sandals Resorts to share his recipe for the perfect shrimp rundown!

What you’ll need for a serving size of 4

Ingredients

1-pound shrimp (peeled & deveined)

3 tablespoons butter

1 small onion, chopped

3 stalks scallion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

¼ Scotch Bonnet pepper, sliced (optional)

1 teaspoon fresh thyme

6 cups coconut milk

1 cup diced tomatoes

½ cup julienned bell pepper

1 cup diced pumpkin

¼ teaspoon allspice

Salt to taste

How to make it

In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, melt butter and sauté the shrimp, onion, scallion, garlic, Scotch Bonnet pepper and thyme until onion is tender.

Remove shrimp only and reserve. Add coconut milk and half the tomato, bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium and let simmer until reduced to about 3 cups of liquid.

Add the bell pepper and simmer until coconut milk thickens and coats them. Add the shrimp back into the mix and cook for one minute to heat through. Adjust seasoning with salt and allspice to taste, and serve with steamed white rice, or your preferred starch.

Caribbean inspiration

Rundown is one of those dishes made in Jamaica which gained popularity due to its affordability and wonderful taste. Today there are many variations, each more delicious than the next. If you’re on your way to making the ultimate shrimp rundown, know that in time you’ll be able to perfect this recipe – you can even add your own ingredients for a personalized touch of your stay-at-home cooking once you’ve made the recipe your own.

If on the other hand, you try to create something tasty over the hot stove and leave your cooking session less inspired than when you began, take heart – there’s always the option of a Caribbean all-inclusive vacation where you can enjoy unlimited gourmet dining, which includes expertly cooked shrimp rundown! While relaxing in The Caribbean and taking in the peaceful ambiance, there simply will not be anything better than that! That’s just part of the fun of stay-at-home cooking.

