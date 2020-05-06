Tobago: Official COVID-19 Tourism Update

As the global travel and tourism industry continues to grapple with the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited (TTAL) launched a digital campaign to bring some much needed positivity and hope to their global travel community, and encourage past and future visitors to keep “Dreaming of Tobago”.

This marketing campaign by the TTAL not only seeks to keep Tobago front of mind for travellers until the island can safely open for business once again, but is also a message of solidarity with the global travel community. Tobago joins destinations and partner organisations across the globe – including the Caribbean Tourism Organisation, World Travel and Tourism Council and the World Tourism Organisation – in spreading a united message of resilience, positivity, and a commitment to charting the way forward in the industry for a brighter tomorrow.

#DreamingOfTobago is a 100% user-generated campaign that seeks to tell the story of Tobago through the eyes of its past visitors and current residents. Through this campaign, TTAL will showcase the island through stunning photography, captivating videos and nostalgic testimonials, so that the destination remains top of mind for regional and international visitors amid the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

After a “soft-launch” at the beginning of April, in May 2020 the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited officially launched the #DreamingOfTobago initiative with a short teaser video introducing the campaign on their online platforms. Featuring stunning aerial and underwater footage of unspoilt Tobago, the video invites the online travel community to join the conversation and share their memories using the official hashtag #DreamingOfTobago, while spreading a message of hope and keeping the passion for travel alive.

Louis Lewis, CEO of TTAL stated: “Our intention with this campaign is to keep our global travel community connected and inspired with memories of experiences in destination Tobago. “Dreaming of Tobago” provides a platform for sharing, connecting, and collectively anticipating the future when visitors are able to travel to unspoilt, untouched, undiscovered Tobago once again.”

