TasteofNevis Global Competition Brings Nevis into Homes

It was William Shakespeare who wrote, “As full of spirit was the month of May…” The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) is embracing his words as they launch a video series competition, #TasteofNevis, a celebration of Nevisian culture. The contest focuses on transporting the viewer electronically to Nevis, bringing the island into the homes of those yearning to travel as they quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The #TasteofNevis competition reaches a global audience each week. After watching step-by-step tutorials given by expert Nevisians, viewers are encouraged to participate and create videos that showcase the culture of Nevis. For example, in the culinary arena, weekly prizes will be awarded to the best ‘re-creations’ of local fare and a grand prize will be awarded to the viewer who submits the recipe that is judged to be most creative.

The celebrated Nevis cocktail, the ‘Spicy Island Turtle’, a white rum and mango infused drink, will be the first re-creation. Weekly video tutorials will be available on all social media platforms: Instagram (@nevisnaturally), Facebook (@nevisnaturally), YouTube (nevisnaturally) and Twitter (@Nevisnaturally) accounts. For a full list of ingredients please visit www.nevisisland.com website.

To submit an entry, participants must post a photo or video of the re-creation via Instagram (@nevisnaturally), Facebook (@nevisnaturally) or Twitter (@Nevisnaturally), making sure to tag @nevisnaturally and using the hashtag #TasteofNevis.

The Nevis Tourism Authority has been working diligently to ensure that the destination remains top of mind during this difficult time. As travel restrictions currently prohibit visitors from entering the country, the NTA has also launched the #SeeYouSoonNevis campaign, a video montage showcasing an array of breath-taking images across all social media platforms.

About Nevis

Nevis is part of the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis and is located in the Leeward Islands of the West Indies. Conical in shape with a volcanic peak at its center known as Nevis Peak, the island is the birthplace of the founding father of the United States, Alexander Hamilton. The weather is typical of most of the year with temperatures in the low to mid-80s°F / mid 20-30s°C, cool breezes and low chances of precipitation. Air transportation is easily available with connections from Puerto Rico, and St. Kitts. For more information about Nevis, travel packages and accommodations, please contact the Nevis Tourism Authority, USA Tel 1.407.287.5204, Canada 1.403.770.6697 or our website www.nevisisland.com and on Facebook – Nevis Naturally.

#rebuildingtravel