IGLTA builds LGBTQ+ travel industry connections during COVID-19 lockdown

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) has provided support to its members through weekly Google Meet conversations for the past month, offering as many as 12 different group calls each Thursday. The IGLTA Members Connect Series targets various regions and travel business types (travel advisors, tour operators, CVBs, media) and is offered in English, Spanish and Portuguese. On 7 May, the organization will feature Milan, Italy, which would have been hosting IGLTA’s 37th Annual Global Convention this week.

“Since IGLTA began in 1983, our Annual Global Convention has been an essential part of our LGBTQ+ tourism outreach and a highlight of our year. IGLTA Members Connect doesn’t replace in-person meetings, but the conversations our global members have shared have been really helpful—and have even helped to facilitate future business,” IGLTA President/CEO John Tanzella says. “We’re disappointed that we’re not in Milan this week, and we wanted to recognize our Global Partner, ENIT (Italian National Tourist Board) and the City of Milan and give them an opportunity to share their recovery plans with our network.”

Open to all tourism professionals, the 90-minute Google Meet session will begin at 10 a.m. EDT/4 p.m. CEST, Thursday, 7 May and will include a panel discussion with Maria Elena Rossi, Marketing and Promotion Director, ENIT Italian National Tourist Board; Roberta Guaineri, Deputy Mayor for Sport Tourism and Life Quality, City of Milan; and Alessio Virgili, CEO & Founder, Sonders & Beach. John Tanzella, President & CEO, IGLTA, will moderate.

