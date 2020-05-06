London Heathrow: New passenger safety procedure include three tests

London Heathrow CEO, John Holland-Kaye informed the House of Commons Transport Committee today (6 May) that the airport is to trial technologies and processes which could form the basis of a Common International Standard for health screening at all global airports. The aim of the collective measures being trialed is to reduce the risk of contracting or transmitting Covid-19 while traveling.

The package of measures that will need to be adopted will consist of tried and tested processes and technology as well as innovations new to the airport environment. Concepts under review as part of the Heathrow trials include UV sanitation, which could be used to quickly and efficiently sanitize security trays; facial recognition thermal screening technology to accurately track body temperature; and contact-free security screening equipment to reduce person-to-person contact.

Before any new measures are rolled out across the airport, they will be reviewed against Heathrow’s three tests to ensure that they are medically grounded, build consumer confidence, and practical for airports to deliver.

The first of these trials will be a temperature screening technology that uses camera detection systems capable of monitoring the temperatures of people moving through the airport. These passenger-facing trials will first be conducted in the airport’s immigration halls. If successful, the equipment will then be rolled out to departures, connections, and colleague search areas. The trials will begin in the next two weeks in Terminal 2.

As an international hub airport, we will need to follow an international standard and we are already required to carry out temperature checks by some other countries. Temperature screening was introduced following previous outbreaks of SARS and Ebola, with some countries using thermal checks as a control measure against COVID-19.

Holland-Kaye’s appearance at the Transport Select Committee follows his recent requests to the UK Government to lead the global implementation of a Common International Standard, as consistency is the only way to ensure continued passenger safety and restore confidence in travel as countries prepare to ease their respective lockdowns. The key learnings from these trials will be shared with the Government and other UK airports.

Heathrow CEO, John Holland-Kaye, said: “Aviation is the cornerstone of the UK economy, and to restart the economy, the Government needs to help restart aviation. The UK has the world’s third-largest aviation sector offering the platform for the Government to take a lead in agreeing a Common International Standard for aviation health with our main trading partners. This Standard is key to minimizing transmission of Covid-19 across borders, and the technology we are trialing at Heathrow could be part of the solution.”

#rebuildingtravel