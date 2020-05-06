Israel Virtual Cuisine: From Tourism Ministry to Your Home

Throughout the month of May, Israel virtual cuisine will be broadcast by the Ministry of Tourism (IMOT) which has partnered with experts in the culinary, fitness, and entertainment spaces. Together they will bring a taste of Israel into the homes of travelers around the world as part of the Ministry’s #InspiredByIsrael program.

“As Israel is beginning to relax its restrictions and open to domestic tourism, we want to continue to inspire our friends throughout the world with some interactive Israeli experiences,” said Eyal Carlin, Tourism Commissioner for North America. “We are very excited to announce a great lineup of guests to help bring our food and culture to life in fun and engaging ways.”

Below is a schedule of upcoming Israel virtual cuisine (and fitness) events for the whole family to enjoy:

May 7 at 4 p.m. ET: Join Chef Todd Ginsburg of The General Muir on Instagram Live for a session on how to make the viral whipped coffee with an Israeli twist.

May 13 at 4 p.m. ET: Celebrate International Hummus Day on Instagram Live with Jamie Milne of @everything_delish by learning the step-by-step process of how to make hummus.

May 18 at 4 p.m. ET: Join Pastry Chef Edan Leshnick of Breads Bakery on Instagram Live and learn how to make delicious rugelach right from home.

May 24 at 11 a.m. ET: Chef Shachar Levy will take over Facebook Live to make a kebab in pita with a special tahini sauce.

May 31 at 11 a.m. ET: Join fitness trainer Raz Hadad for a live workout on Tel Aviv beach on Facebook Live.

For more information on future travel to Israel or to plan your trip when its safe again, visit https://israel.travel/ . To stay inspired, follow IMOT on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT), is Israel’s national tourism agency responsible for planning and implementing marketing and promotional initiatives.

#rebuildingtravel