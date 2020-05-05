Turks and Caicos Islands: Official COVID-19 Tourism Update

The Turks and Caicos Islands Ministry of Tourism and Tourist Board would like to advise visitors and travel industry partners of the recent changes in regulations that will affect travel to the destination. Please take note of the Emergency Powers (COVID-19)(No. 4) Regulations 2020 which shall come into operation at 6:01 a.m. on 4 May 2020 and shall, except for regulation 8(3), expire at 6:00 a.m. on 1 June 2020.

8 – Closure of Airports and Seaports

For the purposes of preventing, controlling and suppressing the spread of COVID-19—

all airports shall remain closed to regional and international flights, whether commercial or private; all sea ports shall remain closed to regional and international seafaring; and no person shall be permitted to enter or transit through the Turks and Caicos Islands. The restriction contained in subregulation (1) does not apply to— outgoing flights or outgoing ships, as the case may be; cargo flights or cargo ships, as the case may be; courier flights; medevac flights; technical stops (stops by aircraft to refuel and proceed onward to another destination); emergency flights approved by the Civil Aviation Authority and the Airports Authority; or naval vessels, however no person shall be allowed on or off the vessel with the exception of Chief Medical Officer or other public health officials. Cruise ports shall remain closed until 30th June 2020 and no cruise ship shall be permitted to enter the Islands until after 30th June 2020, subject to guidance from the CDC and the cruise industry.

The Turks and Caicos Islands Ministry of Health advised the public that as at 12am on 3rd May, 2020 the COVID-19 position in the Turks and Caicos Islands saw no change over 24 hours. The number of confirmed positive cases continue to remain at twelve (12); with six (6) cases now having recovered from COVID-19.

The Turks and Caicos Islands Government continues to monitor this fluid situation and will update the general public regularly.

#rebuildingtravel