World’s biggest industry focus group to reveal what travelers REALLY think

WTM is facilitating the biggest-ever industry focus group to determine what consumers around the globe are really thinking.

The ground-breaking event takes place this week, as part of WTM’s Global Hub Webinar program.

In what is expected to be a lively, informative and thought-provoking online session, destination marketing expert and founder of Digital Tourism Think Tank (#DTTT) Nick Hall will interview Jeremy Jauncey, founder and CEO of Beautiful Destinations, the trusted source of daily travel and lifestyle inspiration for millions of people globally.

The session, which takes place on Thursday 7 May, will be the first global conversation with millions of consumers from around the world, cutting through all the data and telling the travel industry what’s really on their minds.

The session will bring together the Digital Tourism Think Tank’s global network of destinations and the millions of aspirational travelers engaged with Beautiful Destinations to create the focus group.

#DTTT is the leading platform connecting destinations worldwide on topics around digital trends and transformation and founder Nick Hall has worked with hundreds of destinations helping to navigate the complexities of an increasingly digital visitor experience.

Throughout his work heading up the #DTTT, Nick has led the industry to think about ‘Destination Transformation’ and the impact of the ‘always on’ visitor, the multi-touchpoint path to purchase and the need for organisations to think differently about their approach.

At the core of Nick’s message and expertise is the need to stay current, on par with consumer trends, and foster a culture of innovation to remain competitive.

Beautiful Destinations, meanwhile, was founded by CEO Jeremy Jauncey, a serial entrepreneur and investor passionate about travel, digital media, health, wellness, and entrepreneurship. His focus is on building and investing in scalable, data driven businesses that have a positive impact on the world.

Nick will interview Jeremy at WTM’s third Global Hub Webinar, called The New Marketing Playbook in the New Normal. It takes place live online on Thursday 7 May at 14:00 BST and can also be viewed on demand afterwards.

