Barbados Tourism: We Care Initiative Launches

On Friday, May 1, 2020, the Minister of Tourism and International Transport, the Hon. Kerrie Symmonds, announced the launch of the new Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) initiative, “We Care.” Under the tagline, “They take care of us, now we want to take care of them,” 10 frontline healthcare and law enforcement workers will receive a 7-night staycation for 2, or a 7-night holiday for 2 to anywhere Barbados has direct air service.

The social media-driven initiative will encourage persons to nominate their Barbadian frontline heroes currently working through the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic with outstanding stories. Submissions will be open for a total period of 3 weeks ending on Friday, May 22, 2020, with all of the winning entries going forward to be judged by a panel.

Speaking on the motivation behind the initiative, Barbados Tourism Minister Symmonds said: “Health care and law enforcement workers have been on the frontline throughout Barbados’ battle with COVID-19, tasked with the heavy responsibility of caring for the country’s sick, and maintaining law and order. Safety is a critical core element of the Barbados brand, and both healthcare workers and law enforcement have been at the forefront of ensuring the safety and care of all Barbadians over the past few weeks.”

Entry process

There are four ways in which to nominate someone:

Social media photo entry of yourself making the heart symbol with your hands on Instagram or Facebook, along with a caption telling us how your nominee has gone above and beyond. Social media video entry on Instagram or Facebook telling us how your nominee has gone above and beyond. Website entry on wecare246.com. Letter entry telling us your nominee’s story in no more than 100 words.

The social media promotional hashtag is #wecare246.

Full details are available at this website: www.wecare246.com

