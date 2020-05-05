Top 5 Digital Health Care Trends in India: 2020

Even today when we schedule a doctor’s appointment either online or over a call it requires us to wait for a couple of hours for a medical check-up.

Remember the days when you would need to physically visit the lab to collect your medical reports? But with digital technology, you can now get your medical reports online over email or on WhatApp.

The healthcare industry is already experiencing a huge digital shift driven by the need to improvise the customer experience. Just like other sectors, the digital transformation trends in healthcare are not slowing down in 2020. Not only people now prefer to avail medical assistance online, more and more customers now prefer health insurance comparison app, make the payment online and get it done.

Digital technology is slowly revolutionizing the healthcare industry with healthier, longer, and more productive lives. In addition, here are the top 5 digital trends that would continue to transform the health insurance industry and innovative health insurance plan in the decades to come.

Wearable Technology

With more than 80% of people willing to spend on wearable gadgets, it opens tremendous opportunities for the healthcare industry. Nowadays, wearable devices are not only limited to counting your steps or calories burnt but can monitor your heart rate as well.

Not only this there are other innovative wearable devices like blood pressure monitors, ECG monitors that can detect atrial fibrillation, and self-adhesive biosensor patches that track heart rate, temperature and send reports to your doctor and also the health insurance company.

The consumers can seek proactive health support if the wearable devices show anomalies in their trackers. And get incentives from the health insurance provider if there are signs of improvement. Even the health insurance sector is adopting ways to integrate wearable technology for better customer experience. You can compare health insurance and opt for insurers offering such benefits.

Telemedicine

Telemedicine involves the use of virtual technology and telecommunications to deliver health care services outside of conventional health-care facilities. As per the reports, there were nearly 7 million telehealth patients. Even in the most remote locations telemedicine is empowering patients by giving access to quality healthcare and life-saving diagnoses.

The examples of Telehealth services include virtual health care at home, enabling chronically ill or even elderly patients can receive medical guidance in certain procedures at home. It saves the cost of traveling, and doctors as well as patient’s time. It’s a win-win for both and this trend will only continue to advance and be more pervasive this year.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is likely to take the healthcare industry to a different level. We can expect a significant reduction in the clinic visits and the medical costs in the time to come. Given that Artificial Intelligence is set to grow exponentially, there could soon be breakthroughs with doctors performing complex surgeries using artificial intelligence, patients performing self-examination and much more.

Block Chain Technology

If you have visited a doctor recently you would know how frustrating it can be to carry your files every time you make a visit. With Block chain technology this will become a bygone and provide your concerned specialist or doctor your complete medical history, allergies, recent treatments, diagnostic reports, etc. Based on which you can get the desired and accurate treatment.

Deploying block chain technology-based solutions will ensure quality healthcare services to patients; reduce compliance and regulatory costs for insurers and hospitals.

Extended Reality (Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality)

As per the reports, the VR/AR healthcare market is likely to reach 5.1 billion USD by 2025. Not only it is beneficial for training and surgery simulation, but it is also playing an important role in overall treatment and patient care.

Patients with depression, visual impairment, cancer, and autism have benefited from Virtual reality (VR). Augmented reality (AR) is already becoming popular with doctors during brain surgery and reconnecting blood vessels.

Both Artificial technology and IoT enhance a doctor’s ability to provide treatments and monitoring of patients through AR and VR.

In a Nutshell

The above-mentioned 5 digital trends are here to stay. Moreover, these technologies will continue to offer incredible opportunities to improvise healthcare experience for billions of people and help our healthcare systems cope with the ever-increasing demands. A health insurance plan on the digital platform can also help you get the best healthcare.