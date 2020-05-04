“See” Malta Now through Art & Music, Travel Later

Amidst these trying times, Maltese artist, Stephanie Borg, has started an art therapy initiative for those of all ages, by creating free, downloadable coloring sheets that depict various scenes of Malta. “Coloring can be a mindful exercise that the whole family can take part in,” says Borg. She would also love for people to share their finished artwork by posting on instagram and facebook and tagging her.

Other renowned Maltese artists were inspired by Stephanie Borg and have joined this art cause. Stephanie Borg is a self-taught artist, graphic and surface pattern designer from Malta. She has lived in various countries which have enriched her love for color, pattern and texture. Since returning to Malta in 2008, Stephanie has depicted Maltese daily life and culture through her artwork. She blended her graphic design experience with her love for paper to create her own branding and packaging concepts.

Stephanie Borg’s Website – Here you can find all of Stephanie’s products and artwork available to be shipped worldwide; Share your artwork with Stephanie: Stephanie Borg Facebook

Stephanie Borg Instagram

Where Streets Have No Name, A Musical Tour of Valletta with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra

The Valletta Cultural Agency (VCA) is collaborating with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) with the support of Bank of Valletta (BOV) to produce multiple audiovisual music productions for people to unite (virtually) as a nation with the hopes of a brighter future ahead.

The goal of the orchestral arrangement by Aurelio Belli, “Where the Streets Have No Name”, is to enhance the reputation of Valletta and Malta, on an international level, as a travel destination booming with culture, amplifying the awareness of our unique culture and national heritage.

The purpose of the first of four audio visual music productions is to inspire those through music and spread messages of hope to those affected by the pandemic.

The song, “Where the Streets Have No Name” by U2, was selected to represent the once busy and bustling streets of Valletta, that are now empty and quiet.

These initiatives form part of a series of projects produced by the MPO, in collaboration with a number of partners and entities.

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta built by the proud Knights of St. John is one of the UNESCO sights and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. For more information on Malta, visit www.visitmalta.com

#rebuildingtravel