Beijing’s major inter-provincial bus hub resumes operations

Beijing’s Liuliqiao inter-provincial transport hub, a major long-distance bus terminal in China’s capital city, officially restarted operations after being closed for over three months due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Jan. 26, Beijing has suspended inter-provincial and chartered bus transport services to and from Beijing to better control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On April 30, Beijing lowered its emergency response from the top level to the second level as the epidemic conditions have been eased and long-distance passenger transport services are also being gradually restored.

In the first week after April 30, inter-provincial passenger and chartered bus services to and via low-risk areas within 800 km away from Beijing will be resumed. And services to and via all other low-risk destinations are expected to be gradually resumed the next week.

According to the general manager of the Liuliqiao transport hub, about 39 routes will resume operation today, mainly to Hebei, Shanxi and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The frequency of the buses is expected to reach 200 a day on 85 routes by May 9.

Epidemic prevention measures are strictly implemented at all bus stations, and passengers must wear masks, have their temperatures taken and display their green health codes — which indicate that they are healthy and come from low-risk areas – before boarding.

