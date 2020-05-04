United Airlines supports charities that rely on travel

United Airlines today launched new, Giving Tuesday Now campaigns aimed at helping non-profits that rely on travel during the COVID-19 crisis. The airline will match all donations up to 500,000 miles through its Miles on a Mission crowdsourcing platform to help charities like:

Fayette Cares needs miles to get domestic violence victims to safe locations

needs miles to get domestic violence victims to safe locations COSIG, Inc. brings homeless veterans and those with disabilities to Virginia for housing and career training opportunities

brings homeless veterans and those with disabilities to Virginia for housing and career training opportunities Combined Arms provides transportation for veterans who want to volunteer

provides transportation for veterans who want to volunteer Project HOPE uses miles to deliver PPE and medical equipment to America’s health workers and underserviced communities globally

uses miles to deliver PPE and medical equipment to America’s health workers and underserviced communities globally Rise Against Hunger uses miles for travel to countries in critical need for food distribution and life-changing aid

“In this time of crisis, essential travel is critical for many like veterans, domestic violence victims and others needing to reunite with family or otherwise find shelter during COVID-19,” said Sharon Grant, vice president and chief community engagement officer at United Airlines. “We are proud to provide a platform for organizations helping to meet this need and match donations our members contribute to these critical causes.”

The launch of these Giving Tuesday Now campaigns is part of United’s ongoing Miles on a Mission program, which raised 11 million miles for non-profit organizations this April alone. This program is just one of the many ways United gives back during these challenging times. To date, United has:

Booked travel for more than 1,300 medical volunteers to New York, New Jersey and California to help provide frontline support to COVID-19 patients

Operated more than 800 cargo charter flights that have moved over 48M pounds of cargo (including PPE, medical equipment, mail and other general cargo)

Operated over 130 repatriation flights returning nearly 18,500 people home who were stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Donated more than 173,000 pounds of food to food banks, hospitals and other organizations from United’s catering facilities and Polaris lounges

Donated 2,800 amenity kits to healthcare workers on the frontlines providing aid

Donated $100k worth of advertising space in London to UNICEF to support its education efforts around COVID-19 and protecting children around the globe

#rebuildingtravel