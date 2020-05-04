Ontario International Airport: Face coverings required

As U.S. airlines enhance measures to reduce the potential spread of coronavirus by requiring crew members and passengers to wear face coverings onboard commercial flights, Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials are reminding all customers, visitors and employees that they must wear appropriate face covers while at the airport.

“Like others that have issued safer-at-home orders, the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health requires anyone visiting essential businesses, which includes ONT, to keep their faces covered to limit the spread of coronavirus,” said Atif Elkadi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer. “We at ONT have done much to prevent the spread of the disease and must remain vigilant in our efforts.”

The San Bernardino County order describes scarves of dense fabric without holes, bandanas and neck gaiters as appropriate coverings. The county public health order also discourages non-essential workers from using personal protective equipment such as N95 masks for non-medical reasons.

In addition to wearing face coverings, everyone at ONT should continue to wash hands with soap and water regularly, avoid touching their faces, and cough into their sleeves – all common-sense measures which will help to protect themselves and others from the virus, according to public health officials.

Elkadi noted that enhanced efforts to keep ONT clean and germ-free continue. Public and employee areas of the airport, such as restrooms, lunchrooms and retail and dining concessions, undergo deep cleaning with high-powered disinfectant more frequently with increased focus on high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs, hand railings and counters. More hand sanitizer stations are positioned throughout the airport while new passenger screening trays treated with powerful antimicrobial technology to inhibit the growth of bacteria on tray surfaces remain in use at security checkpoints. Equally important, ONT has installed floor stickers six feet apart throughout the public terminals to encourage social distancing.

Ontario has directed its contractor, Diverse Facility Solutions, to spray every surface of the airport nightly with a highly effective disinfectant using Protexus, a cordless electrostatic backpack sprayer that charges a dilution of a 3M disinfectant product known to be effective against C. diff and coronaviruses. The very fine mist adheres to hard non-porous surfaces as well as to soft surfaces such as fabrics and upholstery. The electrostatic charge allows the spray to attract to the surface, rather than float in the air, bringing 360-degree, touchless disinfection and sanitizing capabilities. The product dries in 10 minutes.

“We are doing everything in our power to maintain ONT during this national emergency and we will be ready for a return to full operations as state and county governments ease safer-at-home orders,” Elkadi said. “We look forward to welcoming customers back to Ontario when they resume more normal travel routines.”

