How Many Airline Tickets Sold in the US During COVID-19?

How many airline tickets sold during this COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic? Naturally, not many. But just how much has this segment dropped? Speaking in percentages, across the board, numbers have dropped close to 100 percent. All percentages are in the negative 90s.

This consolidated airline ticketing volume variances as compared to the same period in 2019 was reported today by Airlines Reporting Corp (ARC). The totals represent sales generated by US travel agencies and processed through the ARC settlement system. Data figures are for the seven days ending May 3, 2020.

Results are based on weekly sales data ending May 3, 2020, from 11,761 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations, and online travel agencies. Results do not include airline tickets sold that were purchased directly from airlines and are not net of refunds or exchanges. Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.

Industry organizations are calling on government for financial relief to assist airport operators and airlines during this crisis. This will in turn support the essential connectivity the industry will provide for economic recovery.

The airline industry is in the face of massive government imposed travel restrictions, doing all it can to maintain air cargo operations vital to supporting global supply chains. This includes medical shipments critical to fighting coronavirus.

Obviously, the economic impact of these measures on all involved in the global air transport industry has been severe. With passenger demand plummeting by unprecedented levels, revenues are falling beyond the ability of even the most extreme cost-cutting measures to mitigate. Airports and airlines continue to face a financial liquidity crisis.

The current state of the global air transport industry risks the loss of millions of jobs. The aviation industry supports 65.5 million jobs around the world, including 10.5 million people employed at airports and by airlines, and supports $2.7 trillion in world economic activity. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, airports and airlines around the world are engaged in a battle to sustain essential operations and to preserve jobs.