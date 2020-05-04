Berlin’s iconic hotel launches “White Glove Service”

At Berlin’s Hotel Adlon Kempinski, extensive measures are being ramped up to deliver exemplary “White Glove Service,” ensuring compliance with, and exceeding, regional safety and health regulations.

“We need to give guests full confidence in the cleanliness and disinfection of our premises, and respect the seriousness of the current situation in all aspects of our daily operation,” explains Benedikt Jaschke, Chief Quality Officer and member of the Kempinski Management Board. “We are eager to continue and even surpass our dedicated service à la Kempinski.”

As part of the Kempinski White Glove Service initiative, a comprehensive 50-page guidebook has been produced by the chain’s operational strategy and quality management team, outlining meticulous measures to be taken in all departments of its hotels. These guidelines range from the guest arrival process to the layout of public areas, to food and beverage offerings and housekeeping. Hotel employees – whose safety is also the hotel group’s top priority – will be wearing gloves and government-compliant masks during all guest interactions. These masks have been produced for Kempinski by Italian designer Maurel, using Kempinski’s signature flower print. Guests can receive their own masks along with hand sanitizers. While hotel employees will practice social distancing from guests (keeping a distance of at least five feet), furniture in public areas has been rearranged to ensure appropriate distance between guests.

In addition, sanitizing stations will be spread throughout the Adlon; key cards will be disinfected before and after usage; cloth towels in public toilets have been replaced by single-use towels; and professional air purifiers can be requested. Upon check-in, guests can choose to opt for “absolute privacy” during their stay, ensuring that housekeeping supplies and room service trollies are delivered to the guestroom door, with staff members never entering the room.

“The list of measures is long and complex,” adds Michael Sorgenfrey, Adlon Kempinski General Manager, “but heightening our traditionally strict hygienic standards is key to reassuring our guests that a stay at the Adlon during and after the coronavirus lockdown, offers an environment of full safety, without sacrificing our high standards of professional luxury service.”

