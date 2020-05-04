Breaking

ARC: US travel agency air ticket weekly sales down 96%

mm Chief Assignment EditorMay 4, 2020 17:03
Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) today reported the following consolidated airline ticketing volume variances, compared to the same period in 2019. These totals represent sales generated by US travel agencies* and processed through the ARC settlement system. Data figures are for the seven days ending May 3, 2020.

 

  Tickets Issued for All Itineraries:

 

7-Day Period Ending

 Ticket Variance
 vs. Same Week 2019		  Sales Variance
vs. Same Week 2019
April 12 -93.8% -96.0%
April 19 -91.9% -95.0%
April 26 -91.5% -94.8%
May 3 -81.8% -89.5%
Year-to-Date (YTD) -38.33% -43.07%

 

  Variances in Tickets Sold by Segment for All Itineraries:

7-Day Period Ending Corporate Online Leisure/Other
April 12 -96.3% -92.6% -93.0%
April 19 -95.8% -89.3% -91.7%
April 26 -95.9% -88.5% -91.2%
May 3 -91.1% -74.0% -82.5%
Year-to-Date (YTD) -40.85% -36.79% -38.05%

 

*Notes

  • Results are based on weekly sales data ending May 3, 2020, from 11,761 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations, and online travel agencies. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines and are not net of refunds or exchanges.
  • Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.

#rebuildingtravel

