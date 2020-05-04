Aeroflot: International flights won’t resume until mid-summer at best

Russia’s flag carrier airline Aeroflot said that it hopes to resume international flights in July, in the best case scenario.

Airlines around the world, including Aeroflot, have been suffering huge losses and some have even gone out of business, as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. As entire fleets remain grounded, some started cutting their workforce, leaving thousands of pilots and cabin crew without jobs.

Russia halted all international flights except for those bringing Russian citizens back home on March 27, as more and more people the country and beyond were diagnosed with COVID-19. As of Monday, more than 145,000 people have been infected with the virus and 1,356 people have died in the country.

“It is difficult to indicate the exact timing of flights so far but when looking at the best-case forecasts… international traffic may start recovering in the middle of summer,” Aeroflot spokesperson said.