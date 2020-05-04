Aeroflot: International flights won’t resume until mid-summer at best
Russia's biggest airline says international traffic may start recovering in July
Russia’s flag carrier airline Aeroflot said that it hopes to resume international flights in July, in the best case scenario.
Airlines around the world, including Aeroflot, have been suffering huge losses and some have even gone out of business, as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. As entire fleets remain grounded, some started cutting their workforce, leaving thousands of pilots and cabin crew without jobs.
Russia halted all international flights except for those bringing Russian citizens back home on March 27, as more and more people the country and beyond were diagnosed with COVID-19. As of Monday, more than 145,000 people have been infected with the virus and 1,356 people have died in the country.
“It is difficult to indicate the exact timing of flights so far but when looking at the best-case forecasts… international traffic may start recovering in the middle of summer,” Aeroflot spokesperson said.
Even when most of the dangers of the deadly pandemic are behind us, the companies could change some flight rules, the representative said. For example, they might have to keep a certain distance between passengers. Russia’s prime carrier also plans to routinely conduct intensive disinfection of its aircraft as long as is necessary.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) earlier warned that the Covid-19 outbreak will result in up to $314 billion in lost revenue for carriers.
CATEGORIES Airline NewsAirport newsBreaking Travel NewsBusiness Travel NewsetnEuropean travel newsFeature Travel StoryInternational Visitor NewsResponsible Tourism NewsRussia travel newsTourism NewsTransportation NewsTravel DestinationTravel NewsTravel Safety & EmergenciesTravel Wire News