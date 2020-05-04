Stuttgart Airport: First 1:1 concerts in an airport terminal

Stuttgart Airport will be the venue for the world’s first 1:1 concerts at an airport on 8 and 10 May. In this

unique setting, a musician performs a personal concert for a single listener, the two of them being completely

alone in the room. The unusual format is inspired by artist Marina Abramović’s performance “The Artist Is Pre

sent” and aims to enable a personal musical experience, despite the restrictions on cultural life caused by the

corona pandemic, at a safe distance.

Stuttgart Airport is providing its terminal 1 for the project initiated by the Stuttgart State Opera and the SWR

Symphony Orchestra. The airport supports the artists’ extraordinary commitment. All musicians perform with

out remuneration, donations by the audience are used to support freelance musicians.

During this pandemic, a lot of things are only possible on a digital basis, but many people miss real personal

contact and analogue musical experiences. 1:1 concerts enable a real concert experience and take all necessary protective measures into account. In the individual 1:1 concerts, each lasting 10 minutes, one listener and

one musician come together – musical intimacy at a safe distance.

Spots for the experience are limited and can be booked online on the State Opera’s website. For a chance to

win one of ten tickets provided by the airport, the Stuttgart State Opera, and the SWR Symphony Orchestra,

visit the airport’s social media accounts starting Wednesday.

#rebuildingtravel