Stuttgart Airport: First 1:1 concerts in an airport terminal
Stuttgart Airport will be the venue for the world’s first 1:1 concerts at an airport on 8 and 10 May. In this
unique setting, a musician performs a personal concert for a single listener, the two of them being completely
alone in the room. The unusual format is inspired by artist Marina Abramović’s performance “The Artist Is Pre
sent” and aims to enable a personal musical experience, despite the restrictions on cultural life caused by the
corona pandemic, at a safe distance.
Stuttgart Airport is providing its terminal 1 for the project initiated by the Stuttgart State Opera and the SWR
Symphony Orchestra. The airport supports the artists’ extraordinary commitment. All musicians perform with
out remuneration, donations by the audience are used to support freelance musicians.
During this pandemic, a lot of things are only possible on a digital basis, but many people miss real personal
contact and analogue musical experiences. 1:1 concerts enable a real concert experience and take all necessary protective measures into account. In the individual 1:1 concerts, each lasting 10 minutes, one listener and
one musician come together – musical intimacy at a safe distance.
Spots for the experience are limited and can be booked online on the State Opera’s website. For a chance to
win one of ten tickets provided by the airport, the Stuttgart State Opera, and the SWR Symphony Orchestra,
visit the airport’s social media accounts starting Wednesday.