San Diego Tourism Authority has a plan to reopen theme parks

We’ll keep San Diego Warm for you is the slogan on the home page of the San Diego Tourism Authority

A 7-page San Diego Attraction Reopening Health and Safety Plan incorporate sanitization strategies and protocols for SeaWorld San Diego, Legoland California, San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and U.S.S. Midway Museum. The San Diego Tourism Authority revealed this health and safety plan on how to reopen following the coronavirus.

The San Diego attractions have been closed since March amid the COVID-19 pandemic. California theme parks can’t reopen for months based on a plan laid out by California Governor Gavin Newsom in a four-stage roadmap for reopening the state’s economy.

Some California theme parks could fall into the earlier Stage 3 if they adopt substantial operational changes that promote social distancing and other health and safety measures.

“Higher risk” businesses and gatherings that include close contact — like salons, gyms, theaters, religious services, weddings, and sporting events without live audiences — would reopen in Stage 3 with adaptations and limits on the size of gatherings. Concerts, live-audience sports and other large events, venues, and mass gatherings deemed the “highest risk” would reopen in Stage 4.

The San Diego Tourism Authority plan envisions SeaWorld, Legoland, and the other San Diego tourist attractions reopening during Stage 3 of the Governor’s plan.

Employee Screenings and Protection

Institute mandatory health and safety COVID-19 training for all employees

Conduct wellness checks for employees prior to the start of workday

Mandate temperature checks with contactless infrared thermometers for employees

Require employees to wear protective face masks

Entrance and Security Checkpoints

Reduce daily attendance capacity to ensure adequate distancing

Maintain 6 feet minimum distance at ticket booths and park entrances

Add additional hand sanitizer stations at ticket booth windows and park entrances

Enforce 6-foot spacing in security queues and at inspection tables

Ask visitors to open their own bags during security inspections to minimize contact

Require all visitors to wear protective face masks

Social Distancing

Place signage throughout park with new health and safety guidelines

Install markers and signs throughout park to maintain social distancing

Implement one-way traffic on narrow pathways to manage pedestrian flow

Modify photo opportunities with costumed characters to maintain 6 feet minimum distance

Sanitization and Disinfection

Introduce additional hand-washing stations throughout park

Reduce restroom capacity to maximize social distancing

Maintain 6 feet minimum distance in restrooms

Assign employees to frequently sanitize restrooms

Rides and Attractions