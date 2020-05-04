San Diego Tourism Authority has a plan to reopen theme parks
We’ll keep San Diego Warm for you is the slogan on the home page of the San Diego Tourism Authority
A 7-page San Diego Attraction Reopening Health and Safety Plan incorporate sanitization strategies and protocols for SeaWorld San Diego, Legoland California, San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and U.S.S. Midway Museum. The San Diego Tourism Authority revealed this health and safety plan on how to reopen following the coronavirus.
The San Diego attractions have been closed since March amid the COVID-19 pandemic. California theme parks can’t reopen for months based on a plan laid out by California Governor Gavin Newsom in a four-stage roadmap for reopening the state’s economy.
Some California theme parks could fall into the earlier Stage 3 if they adopt substantial operational changes that promote social distancing and other health and safety measures.
“Higher risk” businesses and gatherings that include close contact — like salons, gyms, theaters, religious services, weddings, and sporting events without live audiences — would reopen in Stage 3 with adaptations and limits on the size of gatherings. Concerts, live-audience sports and other large events, venues, and mass gatherings deemed the “highest risk” would reopen in Stage 4.
The San Diego Tourism Authority plan envisions SeaWorld, Legoland, and the other San Diego tourist attractions reopening during Stage 3 of the Governor’s plan.
Employee Screenings and Protection
- Institute mandatory health and safety COVID-19 training for all employees
- Conduct wellness checks for employees prior to the start of workday
- Mandate temperature checks with contactless infrared thermometers for employees
- Require employees to wear protective face masks
Entrance and Security Checkpoints
- Reduce daily attendance capacity to ensure adequate distancing
- Maintain 6 feet minimum distance at ticket booths and park entrances
- Add additional hand sanitizer stations at ticket booth windows and park entrances
- Enforce 6-foot spacing in security queues and at inspection tables
- Ask visitors to open their own bags during security inspections to minimize contact
- Require all visitors to wear protective face masks
Social Distancing
- Place signage throughout park with new health and safety guidelines
- Install markers and signs throughout park to maintain social distancing
- Implement one-way traffic on narrow pathways to manage pedestrian flow
- Modify photo opportunities with costumed characters to maintain 6 feet minimum distance
Sanitization and Disinfection
- Introduce additional hand-washing stations throughout park
- Reduce restroom capacity to maximize social distancing
- Maintain 6 feet minimum distance in restrooms
- Assign employees to frequently sanitize restrooms
Rides and Attractions
- Add hand sanitizers at every ride entrance and exit
- Install markers throughout rides and queues to maintain 6 feet minimum distance
- Instruct riders to wait in family groups in attraction queues
- Stagger seating on each ride
- Clean and disinfect ride vehicles, queue railings and touchpoints on a frequent basis