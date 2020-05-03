German interior minister: Reckless re-opening of borders doesn’t help anyone

Germany’s Federal Minister of the Interior today said that no one wants to restrict citizens’ freedom of movement longer than is absolutely necessary. But the reckless re-opening of borders, could later backfire in the form of increased COVID-19 infection rates, doesn’t help anyone.

“As long as the virus does not go on vacation, we also have to restrict our travel plans. As understandable as the desires of people and the tourism industry are, the disease protection has its own timetable,” Horst Seehofer told Bild am Sonntag.

Seehofer was responding to a question about Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who had earlier floated the idea of inviting German tourists to return, saying that Austria could open its borders in the “foreseeable future.”

“If the situation in Germany and Austria is the same, it doesn’t really matter whether someone travels inside Germany, or goes to Austria and back,” Kurz said.

The Austrian chancellor also suggested that it may be more dangerous for a German person to go to certain hard-hit areas of Germany than to neighboring Austria.

Austria’s picturesque Alpine ski resorts are popular tourist destinations for Germans and other international holiday-makers. The image of the ski slopes, bars and hotels has been tarnished after the resort of Ischgl became a COVID-19 hotspot, and many tourists were believed to have taken the infection to their home countries.

Local officials were heavily criticized for their slow response to the outbreak. Ischgl and several other resorts had been on lockdown since mid-March until the strict quarantine measures were lifted last week.

The Czech Republic which borders both Germany and Austria allowed outbound travel last month. Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said that he would like to see the country’s borders fully opened from July.

The idea of hastily reopening borders was met with skepticism in Germany. Last week, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas cited Ischgl as an example of why the “race” to prematurely open borders for tourist travel poses a risk of a new wave of infections.

