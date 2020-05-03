90% of small businesses may close in 10 US States

How to pay rent this month as a small business owner in the United States or Canada? Everything is no longer all great in America. The top 10 most-impacted U.S. States with more than 90% of small businesses on the brink of collapse due to the Coronavirus epidemic reflect swings this week.

The saddest US States for small business owners are :

Montana (97%)

District of Columbia (94.7%)

Minnesota (93%)

Hawaii (92.3%)

Louisiana (92.3%)

Oregon (92%)

Arkansas (91.1%)

Kentucky (91.1%)

New Jersey (91%)

Idaho (90.8%)

Here are some answers from a survey done by alignable.

340K small business owners to date have weighed in. Amazing participation, let’s keep that momentum going.

Amazing participation, let's keep that momentum going. "Impact on the decline" appeared on the Impact Over Time Chart for the first time! About 4% of small business owners in 31 states & 6 provinces signaled this trend.

Other States & Provinces are way UP or way DOWN: 40 states & the District of Columbia also reported overall increases in impact. And 10 had steep decreases. It's like riding a see-saw.

The overall impact is still high, remaining around 85%.

CARES ACT LOAN UPDATE — A bit better.

38.8% didn’t apply

30.2% applied, haven’t heard back

9.8% tried to apply, unable to submit

4.4% were denied

5.2% were approved, but haven’t received funds

Only 11.6% were approved & have cash (up from 8%)

Lacking funds, 34% of small businesses can’t pay May rent

Still At 85% Impact, But Declines Debut On The Map!

Pressure Eases In Some States, Elevates In Others

The biggest increases in impact were seen in Arkansas (up 16%), Montana (up 11.5%), DC (up 10%), and Idaho (up 9/7%).

Meanwhile, several states fell out of that Top 10 ranking, showing hopeful declines in impact:

Alaska held the top spot for weeks, yet is now out of the Top 10, reporting a drastic -15% decline in impact, landing in the bottom 5 states this week, with an impact score of 80%.

Other states with dramatic drops, include Rhode Island (-16%) down to 75.9% & Delaware (-15%) settling at 76.9%.

States with more moderate declines were: New York (-3%) now hovering at 90%, Michigan (-3%) down to 89.1%, Vermont (-4%) now at 88.7%, and Massachusetts (-5%) landing at 87.8%.

In Canada, Some Provinces Are Lighter & Brighter

Manitoba, Saskatchewan & New Brunswick had major declines in impact, from -8.7% to -17%. Even Ontario, which was No. 1 at 91% last week, was knocked out of the Top 3 Most-Impacted Provinces and is now at 86%.

Nova Scotia, unfortunately, jumped to nearly 100% of businesses being affected. Quebec remains high at 88.2%, as does Alberta at 87.05%.

North America, of course, is not alone in this struggle. Japan went all out for small businesses, so did Germany.