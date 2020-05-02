OYO Hotels & Homes Announces New Independent Board Member

A former Starbucks veteran will help the OYO Hotels & Homes strengthen its focus on corporate governance at multiple levels. The company today announced the appointment of Troy Alstead as an Independent Member of the company’s Board of Directors.

He will join the Board that has industry experts like Gerardo Issac (Gerry) Lopez, Operating Partner at SoftBank Vision Fund; Betsy Atkins, CEO & Founder of Baja Corporation; Munish Varma, SoftBank Investment Advisers; Bejul Somaia, Managing Director, Lightspeed Venture Partners; Mohit Bhatnagar, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital; and Aditya Ghosh.

As an Independent Member of the OYO Hotels and Homes Board, Troy will play a supervisory role and provide guidance to the founder and to management on key business decisions. His depth of experience in operations, financial management, business resilience planning, and growth cycle management will strengthen the company’s ability to deliver on sustainable growth, operational and service excellence, and help to continue building a strong culture of corporate governance.

Troy’s experience from the ground-up in building the solid foundations of Starbucks Corporation through 24 years of dedicated service to the company, having most recently served as Chief Operating Officer (responsible for leading the global operations of the business and its family of brands around the world), is a treasure-trove of knowledge and business resilience. Troy Alstead is Founder, President, and CEO of Ocean5, a unique new place for playing, meeting, and dining, and Table 47, a new farm-to-table establishment with fresh from scratch menu items in the restaurant. Both are located in Gig Harbor, Washington.

Alstead’s ability to determine what the new-age customer needs and to curate a product that successfully helps satisfy that said need, at scale will be valuable as OYO Hotels & Homes goes about its journey of helping people live the good life. He is also on the Board of Topgolf Group Ltd., Harley-Davidson Inc., and Levi Strauss & Co.