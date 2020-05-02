China is livid over US support for Taiwan’s UN bid

A spokesperson of the permanent mission of China to the United Nations declared that the United States’ UN mission has ‘gravely interfered with China’s internal affairs’ by openly supporting Taiwan‘s bid for participation in the United Nations.

“In a tweet on May 1, the U.S. mission to the United Nations gave open support to the Taiwan region for participating in the UN. It gravely interferes with China’s internal affairs and deeply hurts the feelings of the 1.4 billion Chinese people,” said the spokesperson.

“The Chinese mission hereby expresses strong indignation and firm opposition,” the spokesperson noted.

“There is only one China in the world. The Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China,” the spokesperson added.

“The U.S. mission is in no position to speak for the Taiwan region under the excuse of the UN’s welcome of diverse views,” said the spokesperson.

“Political manipulation by the United States on an issue concerning China’s core interests will poison the atmosphere for cooperation of Member States at a time when unity and solidarity is needed the most. The U.S. attempt to divert attention and shift blame is futile and cannot fool the international community,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson also said that the government of China is ‘rock-solid’ in safeguarding China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and will never waver in its determination to uphold China’s core interests.

“China strongly urges the United States to immediately stop backing the Taiwan region,” he added.

