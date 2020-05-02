Huge earthquake rocks Greek tourist island of Crete

A powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Greek holiday island of Crete, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) has said.

The huge tremor was registered on Saturday afternoon at around 2pm.

According to Athens Geodynamic Institute, the earthquake’s epicenter was 90 kilometers south of Ierapetra, a town on the south cost of Crete, at a depth of between 10km and 16km below ground level in the Mediterranean Sea.

According to reports, the quake was felt in Heraklion and Lassithi.

An aftershock with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 occurred 10 minutes later.

Somw reports suggest the earthquake was felt as far away as Albania, and the Middle East.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

“We are monitoring the developments and we have implemented all the planned measures. However, so far there has been no call for help,” Commander of the Fire Service of Crete, Demosthenes Bountourakis, said.

