Breaking

Strong earthquake strikes Puerto Rico

mm Chief Assignment EditorMay 2, 2020 16:07
Strong earthquake strikes Puerto Rico
A powerful 5.5-magnitude earthquake rocked the unincorporated US territory of Puerto Rico today. The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks.
According to the USGS, the initial quake was recorded 11 km from Tallaboa, a small community in the south of the island. A series of less powerful seismic events in the area followed within an hour.

Some damage was reported on the ground. Footage purportedly shot in the aftermath of the quake shows damaged buildings.

Other images show rocks from a landslide sending clouds of dust into the air over a nearby road.

Photos from the port of Ponce, which is located about 10km east of Tallaboa, showed streets littered with rubble from a damaged building.

The quake also caused some damage to a power line connecting Ponce with Penuelas in the west, causing an outage, the local energy authority said. The malfunction has since been repaired.

The Saturday quake is the latest in a series that has been affecting Puerto Rico since December 2019, killing and injuring several people and prompting the governor to declare a state of emergency after a 6.4 magnitude shoсk in January.

The following countries were also affected by the earthquake: British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, Guadeloupe, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, U.S. Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands, Saint Barthélemy, Antigua and Barbuda, and Anguilla.

#rebuildingtravel

CATEGORIES
NEWER POST
OLDER POST
Follow on Feedly