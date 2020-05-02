Strong earthquake strikes Puerto Rico

Some damage was reported on the ground. Footage purportedly shot in the aftermath of the quake shows damaged buildings.

Other images show rocks from a landslide sending clouds of dust into the air over a nearby road.

Photos from the port of Ponce, which is located about 10km east of Tallaboa, showed streets littered with rubble from a damaged building.

The quake also caused some damage to a power line connecting Ponce with Penuelas in the west, causing an outage, the local energy authority said. The malfunction has since been repaired.

The Saturday quake is the latest in a series that has been affecting Puerto Rico since December 2019, killing and injuring several people and prompting the governor to declare a state of emergency after a 6.4 magnitude shoсk in January.

The following countries were also affected by the earthquake: British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, Guadeloupe, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, U.S. Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands, Saint Barthélemy, Antigua and Barbuda, and Anguilla.

