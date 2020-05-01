Delta Air Lines now requires all flyers to wear face coverings across travel

Delta Air Lines employees and customers will experience an extra layer of protection starting May 4, as the airline requires all customers to wear a face mask or appropriate face covering when traveling with it. Aligning with best practice guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, this move comes on the heels of our announcement earlier this week requiring employees worldwide to wear face masks if they are unable to maintain six feet of distance with customers or each other. This requirement for our people helps set the example for our customers to follow as well.

This action is one more way we are working to protect our people and customers, as well as doing our part in the broader community to help slow and stop the spread of the virus. Other measures include:

New temporary requirements for employees to wear masks or face coverings when within six feet of others while at work, starting this week

Employee temperature checks

Enhanced cleaning measures implemented in airports and on aircraft

Expanding electrostatic spraying procedures, which disinfect employee work and break areas, to more locations

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our people and our customers,” said Bill Lentsch, Chief Customer Experience Officer. “While we remain committed to our new standard of clean and to providing more space for our customers when they travel, we take seriously the CDC guidelines for adding this extra layer of protection. We believe this change will give customers and employees some additional comfort when traveling with us.”

Face coverings will be required starting in the check-in lobby and across Delta touchpoints including Delta Sky Clubs, boarding gate areas, jet bridges and on board the aircraft for the duration of the flight – except during meal service. Their use is also strongly encouraged in high-traffic areas including security lines and restrooms. People unable to keep a face covering in place, including children, are exempt.

This temporary requirement will be communicated to customers using the same channels we have shared changes to service and experiences throughout this pandemic. Delta.com, Pre-flight emails and Fly Delta app push notifications will serve as reminders before heading to the airport, while signage, displays and, of course, our incredible Delta people will support this effort via announcements once traveling. And while we continue to encourage customers to bring their own face covering when traveling with us, supplies will be available for customers who need them.

Delta will continue evaluating our practices and new opportunities to support personal safety. Requiring customers and employees to wear face coverings throughout their journey is one of many steps Delta has taken to protect their health and safety, while providing an essential service to the communities we continue to serve. These efforts and our new standard of clean include:

Expanding electrostatic sanitizing spraying – to all aircraft and adopting extensive pre-flight cleaning practices that disinfect high-touch areas – on top of existing cleaning measures and the use of state-of-the-art air circulation systems with HEPA filters that extract more than more than 99.999% of even the tiniest viruses on many Delta aircraft

Taking steps to give customers and employees more space for safer travel on the ground and in the air by blocking middle seats, reducing the number of customers on each flight and pausing automatic Medallion Complimentary Upgrades

Adjusting the boarding process to encourage more space for safer travel by boarding all flights from back-to-front — reducing the instances of customers needing to pass by one another to reach their seats

Streamlining onboard food and beverage service on all flights and encouraging customers to pack their own food and beverages to decrease touch points

Providing supplies directly to customers when available, including hand sanitizers, amenity kits and other protective equipment to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses

Connecting with health experts, partners and healthcare industry leaders on best practices

