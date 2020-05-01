Norwegian ANSP chooses Airways simulator solution

Airways International Ltd is pleased to announce it has been selected by Avinor Air Navigation Services (ANS) to deliver TotalControl simulator systems at six air traffic control units throughout Norway. Avinor ANS awarded the contract to Airways in mid April following a rigorous contract tender and negotiations process involving ATC simulator providers across the globe. The Avinor ANS contract is to supply and install multiple Tower and Approach simulation systems at Avinor ANS’ facilities at Gardermoen Tromsø, Bodø, Værnes, Flesland and Sola airports. The contract also includes 17 custom aerodromes and six m