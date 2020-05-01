Honolulu installs new pedestrian scramble intersection markings in Waikiki

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services and the Department of Facility Maintenance designed and installed new pilot pedestrian scramble crosswalk markings at the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street in Waikiki.

This pilot striping project, also known as a Barnes’ Dance, is intended to improve the visibility of the crosswalk and safety of pedestrian crossings at this busy intersection. Pedestrians may scramble, or cross in any direction during the exclusive pedestrian crossing phase when all vehicular traffic is stopped.

As part of the City’s commitment to Complete Streets and pedestrian safety, the crosswalk was designed by city staff. Recent lower than normal traffic volumes in Waikiki allowed for a faster, safer and less disruptive installation process for the Waikiki community. If successful, similar markings may be used at other intersections with an exclusive pedestrian crossing phase.

